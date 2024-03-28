MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,909.50

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,909.50 and last traded at $1,897.67, with a volume of 541860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,856.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $965.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,256 shares of company stock worth $84,789,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $41,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.