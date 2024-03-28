Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 90,907 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90,907 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.