Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $678,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,573,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

