NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 485,296 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $940,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $758.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

