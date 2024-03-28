NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 7.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $758.96 and a 200-day moving average of $569.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

