NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $758.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

