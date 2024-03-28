Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 251,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $124,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $758.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

