Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 60,703 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,703 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

