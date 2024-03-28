Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $353.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $353.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

