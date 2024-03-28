Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 786,646 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 786,646 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

KMI stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.