Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Purchases £967.47 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,222.63).

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pharos Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.56.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.