PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.48

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $100.48, with a volume of 43257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.47.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

