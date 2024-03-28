Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $128.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 142589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.
PRAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
