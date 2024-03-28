Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $45,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,042,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,063 shares of company stock valued at $98,068,024 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $673.14 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $686.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

