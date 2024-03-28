Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

