Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 55,820 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.