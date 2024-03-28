Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,053 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $26,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,375,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after buying an additional 383,242 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 575.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 97,313 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

