SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $183.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

