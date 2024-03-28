Shell (LON:SHEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.12

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.12 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 2,655 ($33.55), with a volume of 5239526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,650.50 ($33.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.91) to GBX 2,950 ($37.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,011 ($38.05).

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,491.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,556.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,821.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shell

In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.52) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($576,018.50). In related news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.52) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($576,018.50). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.25) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,752.18). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

