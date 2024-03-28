Short Interest in Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) Increases By 77.3%

Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,887,300 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 29th total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 419.4 days.
Nykode Therapeutics AS Price Performance
VACBF stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.
Nykode Therapeutics AS Company Profile
