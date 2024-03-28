Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Rises By 100.0%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Three Sixty Solar alerts:

Three Sixty Solar Stock Down 8.2 %

VSOLF stock opened at 0.08 on Thursday. Three Sixty Solar has a 1 year low of 0.07 and a 1 year high of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.13.

About Three Sixty Solar

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.