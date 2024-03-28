Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $758.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.