Sow Good (SOWG) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -29.31% -29.24% -7.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -14.36 Sow Good Competitors $7.93 billion $734.60 million 4.29

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 306 1213 1414 25 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Sow Good’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sow Good rivals beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

