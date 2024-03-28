SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.64

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 29124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

