Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.36. The firm has a market cap of $572.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

