The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

