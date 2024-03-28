Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Microsoft by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $421.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $272.05 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

