Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.12

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 8720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

