Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 251,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $124,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $758.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.38. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

