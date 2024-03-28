Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.96 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.