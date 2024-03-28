VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 29th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,661,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VNUE Price Performance
Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About VNUE
