Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

