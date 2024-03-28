Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Malcolm Swift Purchases 5,419 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Swift bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,350.86 ($26,982.00).

Zotefoams Stock Up 3.3 %

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 392.70 ($4.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.21. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.24).

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

