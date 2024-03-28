Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Malcolm Swift Purchases 5,419 Shares

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTFGet Free Report) insider Malcolm Swift bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,350.86 ($26,982.00).

Zotefoams Stock Up 3.3 %

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 392.70 ($4.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.21. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.24).

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.