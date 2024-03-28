ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $758.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

