11,510 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,133,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,713,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $47.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $47.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
