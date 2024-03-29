1,804 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

KEYS stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

