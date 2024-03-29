200 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $259.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

