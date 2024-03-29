2,022 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

FNDE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

