204 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $343.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

