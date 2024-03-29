2,072 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBND. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $811,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $30.31.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

