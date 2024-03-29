2,598 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

