300 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $215.29 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

