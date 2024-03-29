3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $318.23

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.23 ($4.02) and traded as high as GBX 327.50 ($4.14). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.13), with a volume of 740,259 shares.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 327 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

