4,457 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

