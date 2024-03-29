6,011 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $386,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

