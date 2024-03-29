6,577 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.