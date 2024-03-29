775 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

