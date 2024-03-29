AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $195.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $181.38 and last traded at $181.05. 662,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,616,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.35.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie
Insider Activity at AbbVie
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $322.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.96.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.