Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.61

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.81. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 272,250 shares trading hands.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
