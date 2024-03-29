Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.61

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.81. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 272,250 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

