Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $765.80 and a 200 day moving average of $571.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

